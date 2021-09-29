Deeper Network (DPR) Market Cap Reaches $91.92 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $91.92 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

