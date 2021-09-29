Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.45. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 6,341 shares changing hands.

DLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.