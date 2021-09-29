Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 24,538 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,982. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

