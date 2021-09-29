Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 30,806 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,145,000 after buying an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.60. 868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.