Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of J & J Snack Foods worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,981. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $128.10 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

