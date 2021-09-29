Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

NYSE:C traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. 345,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,718,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

