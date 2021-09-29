Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 112,865 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,865 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. 723,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,298,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

