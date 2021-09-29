Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes $19.68 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 707,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,677,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,015,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,042. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

