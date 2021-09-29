Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,674. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

