Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 277,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.43% of Alaska Air Group worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $83,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,494,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

ALK opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

