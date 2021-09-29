Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 783,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

JBHT opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

