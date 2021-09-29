Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $2,884,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

