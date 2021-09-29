Deutsche Bank AG Has $32.08 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663,115 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $32,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FE opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

