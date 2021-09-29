Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.75 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,350 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $33,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,302 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 571,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLF opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.