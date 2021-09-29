Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,380 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of MongoDB worth $28,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

MongoDB stock opened at $463.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.37 and a 200-day moving average of $349.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,531,542.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,965 shares of company stock valued at $69,874,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.