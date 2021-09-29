Deutsche Bank AG Sells 708,000 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 708,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.64% of Daqo New Energy worth $30,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 524,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after acquiring an additional 243,175 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

