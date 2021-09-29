Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 260 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.92 ($2.87).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.41) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.