Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $70.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUL. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

