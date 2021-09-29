Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

