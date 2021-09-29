DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 2.8%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 7,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,484,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

