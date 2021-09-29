Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Deborah Davis Purchases 17,800 Shares

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,758 ($25,813.95).
LON DXRX opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.45) on Wednesday. Diaceutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of £93.40 million and a P/E ratio of -79.36.
About Diaceutics
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.