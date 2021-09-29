Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Deborah Davis Purchases 17,800 Shares

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,758 ($25,813.95).

LON DXRX opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.45) on Wednesday. Diaceutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152 ($1.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of £93.40 million and a P/E ratio of -79.36.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

