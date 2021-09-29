DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director Acquires C$10,420.00 in Stock

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director André Larente purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,107.16.

Shares of ADK stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.