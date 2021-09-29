DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRH. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

