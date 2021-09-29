Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

