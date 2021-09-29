Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.66. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

