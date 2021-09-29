DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.68 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1,000.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.00559516 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,059,460,636 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,151,343 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

