Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 661,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,102,532 shares.The stock last traded at $86.31 and had previously closed at $85.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $103,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

