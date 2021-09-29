Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 661,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,102,532 shares.The stock last traded at $86.31 and had previously closed at $85.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $103,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

