Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Disco stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.50. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. Disco has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.28.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Disco (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.