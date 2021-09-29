DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $36.90

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.90, but opened at $38.33. DMC Global shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a P/E ratio of 267.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

