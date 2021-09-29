Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Up to $86.28

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.28, but opened at $90.97. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $95.06, with a volume of 185,536 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

