Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

NYSE D opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

