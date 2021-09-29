Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.81

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 6976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after acquiring an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 186,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

