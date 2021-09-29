Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Cap of $752,411.09

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $752,411.09 and $11,724.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.