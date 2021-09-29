Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.42. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 14,558 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the second quarter worth $225,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

