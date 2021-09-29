Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Critical Survey

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MIND C.T.I. and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 3 6 0 2.67

Doximity has a consensus target price of $66.86, suggesting a potential downside of 16.85%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million 2.69 $5.38 million N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 72.16 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.14% 27.42% 18.04% Doximity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats MIND C.T.I. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

