DPRating (RATING) Price Down 27.8% This Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. DPRating has a market cap of $539,864.65 and approximately $6,883.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00177591 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

