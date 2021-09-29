Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €70.95 ($83.47) on Wednesday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €82.70 ($97.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The stock has a market cap of $720.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is €74.13 and its 200 day moving average is €74.23.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

