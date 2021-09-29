Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,601 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50.

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

