DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS opened at €36.16 ($42.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.52 and a 200-day moving average of €38.17. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.92 ($32.84) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.