Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce $220.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 264.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.