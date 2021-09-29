e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $99.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000107 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,865 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,603 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

