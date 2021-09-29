e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002525 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $21.15 million and $379,280.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

