E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.
EONGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
EONGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 387,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,803. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
