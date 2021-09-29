E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EONGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EONGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 387,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,803. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

