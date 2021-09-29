Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 6.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.25. 5,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 315,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

