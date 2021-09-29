Eaton Co. plc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

ETN opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

