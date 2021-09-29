Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ECHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 6,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,097. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

