Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.68. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.