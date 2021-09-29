Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for 4.5% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Elastic by 404.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elastic by 6,718.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

ESTC stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,463. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,628 shares of company stock worth $86,109,124. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

