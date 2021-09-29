Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.58

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 33693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

