Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as low as C$12.70. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$12.72, with a volume of 829,263 shares trading hands.

EFN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.39.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.05.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.00 million. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

